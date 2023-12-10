Home Cities Bengaluru

Thousands bid adieu to veteran actor Leelavathi in Bengaluru

Published: 10th December 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Leelavathi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays last respects to veteran actor Leelavathi in Bengaluru on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and others paid tributes to veteran actor Leelavathi, who passed away on Friday owing to respiratory problems and age-related ailments.

Thousands of people visited Ravindra Kalakshetra, where her mortal remains were kept in state for the public to pay homage, till Saturday afternoon.

Modi shared a post on social media platform X and said, “Sad to hear the news of the demise of renowned actor Leelavati. A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired.” 

Siddaramaiah, who visited Ravindra Kalakshetra, called Leelavathi a complete actress, and said, “Whichever role she performed, she did it with honesty and integrity. She used to pour her soul to bring the character to life. She acted in period movies, films with social messages and mythology and in every film, she did justice to her character.”

People gathered pay the last respect to the Veteran Actress Leelavathi, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, in Bengaluru on  Saturday (Photo | Vinod kumar.T)

He recalled that her role in ‘Bhakta Kumbara’ was unforgettable, and it remained etched in his memory forever. The actor’s mortal remains were later taken to her farmhouse at Soldevanhalli on the outskirts of the city, where her son Vinod Raj performed the last rites. She was laid to rest with government honour.

