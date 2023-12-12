21 Chinese tech staff get visa, first train may start this week to India

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 21 Chinese technical staff, comprising loco-pilots, technicians and engineers of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), finally receiving their visas to visit India, the first driverless train for Bengaluru Metro is scheduled to be shipped on December 15 to India.

It will reach Chennai Port and is expected to reach Bengaluru’s Hebbagodi depot by road before Makara Sankranti (January 15), said a senior BMRCL official.

The Communications Based Train Control (CBTC or driverless technology) train was supposed to start by November 20, following the visit of a BMRCL team to China to expedite the process. However, this deadline could not be met.

A total of 65 Chinese technical staff from CRRC await work visas to work for BMRCL in India. “Their expertise is required to help in testing and operating the first train, while a majority of them are required to guide and assist in manufacturing the remaining trains at the Titagarh Wagons in West Bengal in future,” the official said.

Another official said it was crucial that the first train be sent so that the much-delayed trial run can begin for the RV Road-Bommasandra Line (Yellow Line, Reach-5) via Electronic City. “The first batch of 21 technical staff received their visas on Saturday. A decision has been taken to send them first, along with the train. The rest can follow later,” he said.

There was no point in the CBTC train reaching here without the expertise required to operate it, the official explained, adding, “It has a state-of-the-art signalling system and we have not handled it. Moreover, the train is covered under a warranty period which would be applicable only if the CRRC staff assist us.”

The shells of two other trains from China, which have reached Titagarh, also required Chinese expertise to complete them. “The 32 sets of new trains to be manufactured there too require Chinese assistance,” he added. Asked about the status of Reach-5, a source said 93% of the line was ready.

