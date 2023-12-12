Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Hoax bomb threat to Raj Bhavan

Karnataka Raj Bhavan

Karnataka Raj Bhavan (Official website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the bomb threats to 48 schools in the city, an unidentified caller sent the city police into a tizzy after he told the Bengaluru police control room that he had placed a bomb at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Karnataka Governor.

The call was made on Monday night around 11.30 pm.

Raj Bhavan is located on Ambedkar Veedhi opposite DRDO.

Security forces carried out the search at the premises until the wee hours of Tuesday and later declared it a hoax as no suspicious objects were found. 

Upon receiving the call, control room personnel alerted senior police officers.

Bomb squads, a dog squad, and police personnel carried out the searches and found the call to be a hoax.

The caller is said to have made the call from a mobile phone and the call was traced to Upparpet area.

The police are said to have traced the caller and are questioning him.

The jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police have taken up a case.

