City doctors remove live botfly larva from woman’s scalp

This achievement underscores the importance of early detection and removal of botfly larvae.

Published: 12th December 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo |Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A live botfly larva was surgically removed from a woman’s scalp by doctors at a city hospital a few days ago.

The 26-year-old woman, who works for a wildlife conservation NGO, approached the doctors after suffering excruciating pain for over a week and developing a swelling on her scalp. She also felt a crawling sensation in her scalp. The doctors diagnosed her with myiasis and advised immediate surgical intervention.

“Since cases of botfly infestations are not frequently encountered in India, there is a risk of misdiagnosis as the symptoms resemble common skin conditions such as furuncles or boils. To enhance awareness, medical professionals are advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, especially when dealing with patients who have travelled to South America,” said Dr Raghavendra Kaladagi, consultant plastic surgeon, at Trilife Hospital.

The botfly larva was removed alive. This achievement underscores the importance of early detection and removal of botfly larvae. A failure to do so can lead to severe tissue destruction with larvae potentially developing into adult botflies, he said. The rare surgery was performed under local anaesthesia. It involved an incision of the scalp skin to extract the live larva, followed by meticulous suturing. The procedure was a success with the patient experiencing no complications, he said. 

