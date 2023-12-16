Bengaluru Traffic Police signs MoU with IISc, NMIT to tackle congestion 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) signed separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Science and Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) to share city traffic data, mitigate traffic congestion and enhance safety by implementing technology-centric and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven solutions, besides reducing air pollution and increasing Bengalureans’ productivity.

Joint Commissioner of Police - Traffic MN Anucheth said the city generates over 30 petabytes of data every month. The MoU with IISc aims to extract insights from this underutilized police data to address mobility and traffic safety challenges.

“Additionally, we anticipate training and capacity building from IISc to empower our staff with knowledge for enhancing mobility and traffic safety,” he said.

Professor Abdul Rawoof Pinjari, chairman, of the Centre for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transportation and Urban Planning (CiSTUP), IISc, said data from the joint efforts will help improve mobility and traffic safety through research projects and tailored training programmes.

BTP will provide traffic data and IISc will conduct a comprehensive analysis using the Information Technology Management System and other technology-driven tools. The collaborative effort aims to raise awareness, enhance mobility and improve traffic safety, said DCP Traffic - East Kuldeep Kumar Jain.

The MoU with NMIT explores novel approaches to ease congestion in the city, aims to reduce pollution and boost productivity. This initiative will address issues related to monitoring, regulating, and identifying traffic law violators, and understanding the root causes of traffic and its problems.

