Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police signs MoU with IISc, NMIT to tackle congestion 

BTP will provide traffic data and IISc will conduct a comprehensive analysis using the Information Technology Management System and other technology-driven tools.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru traffic

Traffic moves slowly on JC Road in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) signed separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Science and Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) to share city traffic data, mitigate traffic congestion and enhance safety by implementing technology-centric and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven solutions, besides reducing air pollution and increasing Bengalureans’ productivity.

Joint Commissioner of Police - Traffic MN Anucheth said the city generates over 30 petabytes of data every month. The MoU with IISc aims to extract insights from this underutilized police data to address mobility and traffic safety challenges. 

“Additionally, we anticipate training and capacity building from IISc to empower our staff with knowledge for enhancing mobility and traffic safety,” he said.

Professor Abdul Rawoof Pinjari, chairman, of the Centre for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transportation and Urban Planning (CiSTUP), IISc, said data from the joint efforts will help improve mobility and traffic safety through research projects and tailored training programmes.

BTP will provide traffic data and IISc will conduct a comprehensive analysis using the Information Technology Management System and other technology-driven tools. The collaborative effort aims to raise awareness, enhance mobility and improve traffic safety, said DCP Traffic - East Kuldeep Kumar Jain.  
The MoU with NMIT explores novel approaches to ease congestion in the city, aims to reduce pollution and boost productivity. This initiative will address issues related to monitoring, regulating, and identifying traffic law violators, and understanding the root causes of traffic and its problems.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NMIT BTP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp