3D concrete print tech to build house in 5 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based company claimed to construct a home in a span of five days using their 3D concrete printing machine technology.

The 3D concrete machine developed by Ajax Engineering is a fully automated building construction technology wherein a robotic printer deposits the concrete layer-by-layer as per the design and special concrete.

“The printer can translate any Computer-aided Design (CAD) into a physical object. The technology was showcased by constructing a 350 square metres house in three days which conventional building methods usually take months to construct,” said Shubhabrata Saha, MD and CEO of Ajax Engineering.

He claimed they are the first company to develop such a 3D printer technology in India and added, “With this printer, one can construct a building as large as 10 metres in length and width and 9 metres in height.”

