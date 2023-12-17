CCTV footage reveals car ran over 3-year-old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The post-mortem report of a suspected unnatural death of a three-year-old girl shed light that she was fatally run over by a vehicle. The incident happened on December 9 when Arbina was playing near the gate of her apartment in Bellandur police station limits. A car heading outside the apartment failed to spot her and ran over her.

Police said the parents saw the child with bruises and injuries and immediately rushed her to NIMHANS for treatment, where she was declared dead. Bellandur police registered a case of unnatural death. The body was shifted to St John’s Hospital for postmortem and doctors found signs of internal bleeding in the head following which they alerted the police.

The police accessed the CCTV camera footage and found that the child was run over by a car. In the CCTV clip, the child could be seen playing outside the apartment gate. A car that was exiting from the apartment hit the child first and then the rear wheel ran over her. The child was seen getting up after the car ran over her and was seen playing with another child for a few seconds before collapsing, police said.

The police have identified that the accused is a resident of the same apartment. The Bellandur police, who initially registered the case, transferred it to the Bellandur traffic police station who have issued a notice to the car driver. They are yet to arrest the person.

