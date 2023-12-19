Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: One person in Maddur tests positive for Covid

Meanwhile, experts said there is a need to keep a vigil on those travelling to Kerala on the Sabarimala pilgrimage and for other reasons.

Published: 19th December 2023

A checkpost set up in Kodagu along the Kerala border to check for suspected Covid-19 cases, on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MANDYA:  At a time when Kerala is on high alert after a Covid JN.1 variant case was reported, one person tested positive for Covid at Maddur in Mandya district on Friday. The authorities, who conducted health checkups, found that he was asymptomatic, had no travel history and was staying in the village.

He was tested when he came to Taluk Hospital for surgery. After he tested positive, the doctors placed him under quarantine.

RT-PCR tests were conducted on four members of his family and all of them were negative.
District Health Officer Dr K Mohan told The New Indian Express that the medical staff have not referred the case for tests to see whether it is a JN.1 variant, A Chest CT scan too has not been done as he is asymptomatic. The patient is normal and is doing well, he added.

Oxygen plants in all the six taluks of the district have been kept ready for any eventuality. Initiatives have been taken to repair the sensor at the oxygen plant at Srirangapatna taluk which has broken down, Mohan said. Meanwhile, experts said there is a need to keep a vigil on those travelling to Kerala on the Sabarimala pilgrimage and for other reasons.

