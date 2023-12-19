Students seek basic amenities at Bengaluru's Maharani Cluster varsity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Maharani Cluster University held a protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Monday to highlight the poor infrastructure on the campus and the lack of action by the administration.

The students complained of odour from washrooms, no drinking water facility and water in washrooms. Apart from basic amenities, students also highlighted academic negligence on the university’s part and said that classes have not taken place for the last three weeks, affecting their learning.

Vice-Chancellor L Gomathi Devi assured the students that most of the issues would be resolved within eight days. The cluster university comprises three major colleges -- Maharani Arts, Science, Commerce, Management College and Home Sciences College. Students of Bachelor in Commerce, currently in the fifth semester five, alleged that they have not received their results for the fourth semester yet and the results for the third semester were issued only last month.

“Classrooms are also not maintained, one of the rooms is occupied by pigeons and every time we pass it, there is a foul smell and dust, affecting our health,” said a student of final-year BCom. The students said they have raised the issues multiple times, but no action has been taken for the past two and a half years.

Some students are distressed at report cards not being marked properly and say that they failed despite being confident of passing. Some were even marked absent from the paper despite being present. Other issues such as open elective classes under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) haven’t started in the university and digital infrastructure is also in a bad space, said the students.

“These are minor issues that will be addressed in the coming week. Classes not being held by guest faculty members are not in our hands, their protests are ongoing. As for the unavailability of water, a pipe had burst on campus and we are getting it fixed,” said the VC.

