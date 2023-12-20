Delay in shifting pipeline holds up Bengaluru Metro airport line work

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The delay on the part of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in shifting a treated water pipeline running to 800 metres near Doddajala has held up construction in some portions on Metro’s Airport line in the stretch between IAF Yelahanka and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). BWSSB says a different technology needs to be used to shift it and it has been awaiting the go-ahead from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for 1.5 months now.

The 5.35-km pipeline supplies 1 Million litres of Treated Water Per Day from BWSSB’s treatment plant at Yelahanka to KIA. “We have laid 4.55 km of new pipeline in the service road nearby, but 800 metres is still pending in small stretches at Chikkajala, Doddajala, Kogilu Cross and near the airport. We have already sent our written request seeking consent to the variation that needs to be adopted in shifting,” a senior BWSSB official said. The new pipeline runs to a diameter of 300 mm and is made of mild steel while the previous one was made of ductile iron.

Specifying the technical details, the official said that open-cut technology was used earlier in the shifting process. “Open cut involves excavation and laying of the new line. However, it is not possible in a few stretches and so we have to resort to trenchless technology whereby we have to create a tunnel and lay the pipeline alone underground. After we get the consent, we hope to complete it within two months,” he added.

The 36.44-km Airport Line (Phase-2B) is divided into three packages -- the IAF to KIA stretch falls under Package 3 while KR Puram to Hebbal figures under Package 1 and Hebbal to IAF Campus in Package 2. “The planned deadline for the completion of civil works for packages 2 and 3 is December 2024 while for package 1 it is March 2025. While 110 spans (portions connecting piers) have been completed in package 3 and 160 in package 2, only 46 spans have been completed in package 1.

It had a setback due to the major accident near HBR Layout in January this year and the subsequent stoppage of work. It is also getting a bit delayed as public are not permitting us to work at night on the stations dotting Outer Ring Road. After the civil works, signalling, traction and multiple other works need to be done,” the official added. The entire Airport Line has a deadline of June 2026.

KIA CALLS FOR TENDERS

Tenders have been called by Bangalore International Airport Limited, for its second Metro station, the Airport City Metro station, which is 2.6 km from the other station in BIAL premises - the Terminal Metro station. The tender specifies a built-up area of 14,000 sqm, two platforms and two entries at grade level, cross platform utility galleries below grade and concourse with connecting walkways at the ‘above grade’ level.

