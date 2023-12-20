KSRTC to operate 1,000 more buses for Christmas  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Christmas, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 1,000 additional buses from December 22. Special buses will be exclusively operated from Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.

Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, and Madikeri. All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Passengers can book tickets online by logging on to www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in a discount of 5% on the fare will be extended if four or more passengers book tickets in a single ticket and a discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and return journey tickets are booked simultaneously.

