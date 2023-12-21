Bengaluru footpaths a threat for aged, kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Footpaths in Bengaluru are not safe for pedestrians, especially children and senior citizens, according to a recent study conducted by Action Aid Association (India), an association working for social and ecological justice. The study titled ‘On foot: A study on safety and risk assessment of child pedestrians’ conducted from Vinobha Nagar to Karnataka Public School, VV Puram, from August to November 2023, showed that children walking to school were not safe.

Two routes for children going to school were marked from Vinobha Nagar to JC Main Road and along JC Road to Minerva Circle. The study noted there were nine construction debris sites, 12 locations where vehicles were parked on footpaths, six footpath encroachment locations because of commercial establishments, nine locations of litter accumulations, 14 locations where there is a lack of features on footpaths, five locations of inaccessible footpaths, four locations where Bescom junction boxes were placed and six locations without zebra crossings.

As part of the study, the researchers not just photographed and documented the ground situation, but also spoke to children and people staying around, who walk to school or their places of work. The study noted that children usually in groups, along with their siblings, walk a minimum of distance of 700- 900 metres with their school bags.

Vishwa, a Class 9 student of Karnataka Public School, said: “On the way to school, there are several problems. There is a lot of waste including glass litter and low-hanging wires on the footpath, which forces me to walk on the road. Vehicles move too fast and I’m scared.”

Sathiya, a parent, who works as a housekeeping staffer, said she has four children who walk to school. She recollected that one day, while walking on the uneven footpath, one of her children tripped on the cables and lost two teeth.

Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Senior Leader Projects, Action Aid, said this location was chosen for the study because of the many complaints they had received. “It however reflects the city as a whole. Most places have no footpaths and in places where there is a footpath, it is in a very bad condition. Unfortunately, for the government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city is limited to MG Road or Residency Road. Pedestrian sustainable mobility is a concern in the city, especially regarding children's safety. The government should understand the gravity of the issue,” he said.

Action Aid on Wednesday submitted the report to the BBMP Chief Commissioner’s office. Pachhapur said it will also be submitted to Bescom, DULT, traffic police and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

