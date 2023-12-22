Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro work halts as ‘real’ land owner pours waste oil on pillar to stop construction

Fayaz had stopped Metro work a year ago too following which an FIR had been filed against him by BMRCL and the work resumed later.

Published: 22nd December 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

BMRCL stops construction work stopped fearing damage to nearby pillars | Express

BMRCL stops construction work stopped fearing damage to nearby pillars | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on five Metro pillars near Tin Factory on the Outer Ring Road line has halted for the last four days after a person, claiming to be the actual owner of a piece of land on which the pillars were coming up, ensured that waste engine oil was splashed on the structures on one pillar ruining it. Fearing destruction of nearby pillars on this stretch between Benniganahalli and KR Pura, construction work has been fully stopped.

Waste engine oil poured on a Metro pillar near Tin
Factory on the Outer Ring Road. 

General Manager, Land Acquisition, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) M S Channappa Goudar told The New Indian Express, “The individual, Syed Fayaz, is staking claim to 3,762 sqm of land, located 200 metres from Tin Factory towards KR Pura, which was acquired by BMRCL.

He has a sale agreement only for 1 acre and 20 guntas out of 5 acres and claims that he is the rightful owner as he has purchased the land from the previous owner. He insists that the compensation should have been paid to him only.” 

Fayaz had stopped Metro work a year ago too following which an FIR had been filed against him by BMRCL and the work resumed later. “He is also fighting a case in the civil court against others claiming ownership of the property. The court has not given any stay against ongoing work,” Goudar said. The compensation is worth over Rs one crore. “The individual needs to take legal recourse to claim his due and not stop our work like this,” he added.

A source said Fayaz also scribbled details of the court case number on four other pillars. Describing the recent incident, a senior BMRCL official told The New Indian Express, “Fayaz frequently threatens employees of the contractor, SNC, carrying out work here at night along with a few of his accomplices.

A day before the dirty oil was poured on pillar 583, he brought three truckloads of debris and dumped them in front of the pillars to show his protest. The following day, one of the men brought by him climbed one of our movable stepladders six metres high and poured a huge quantity of waste oil on our steel reinforcement structure.”

The reinforcement is being built around the Metro pillar to provide support for the pier cap above to place the segment on which the u-girders are laid for rail tracks. “Due to the oil on it now, the concrete poured on it would not stick.

We now have to dismantle the reinforcement, comprising numerous steel bars pieced together with wires, and build a new structure. It took us ten days to do the job and it will have to be repeated now,” said another official. BMRCL now plans to approach the Police Commissioner for support to resume its work.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tin Factory Metro pillars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp