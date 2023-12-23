Home Cities Bengaluru

Five held for taking Rs 3 crore loans on fake property papers

According to police sources, Ambujakshi Nagarakatti, 75, a resident of 6th Phase, JP Nagar, decided to sell her house built on a site measuring 1,350 sqft and live with her son abroad.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Express illustrations.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five persons for creating fake documents about a property owned by a woman and taking loans amounting to Rs 3 crore from three banks in the city recently.

Ambujakshi revealed this to her neighbours. Soon, Manjunath, one of Ambujakshi’s neighbours, approached her stating that his friend Bhaskar Krishna was interested in buying the house.

Krishna met Ambujakshi and paid her Rs 10,000 as advance money for the property. He took the photocopies of the property documents from her stating that he has to get legal clearance.

After a few days, Krishna went to Ambujakshi’s house along with Mahesh and his other friends who posed as bank officials. When Krishna said that he wanted to take a bank loan and needed her signature, Ambujakshi, who was a bank employee, questioned his intentions and refused to sell her property to him.

Later, Ambujakshi learnt that loans amounting to Rs 3 crore had already been taken in her name from three banks. The money had also been withdrawn from the banks by the accused. A search is on for two more accused in the case, the police said.

TAGS
CCB fake documents

