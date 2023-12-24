IIIT-B M.Tech courses from February 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) announced an Executive Masters in Technology programme in Computer Science and Engineering, which will commence in February 2024. The M.Tech course will allow professionals working in the city to attend classes over the weekend and complete the degree in a minimum of two and half years, and a maximum of four years. The classes will be conducted on-site at the institute and participants will be exposed to a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip them with advanced knowledge and skills.

VN Muralidhara, Associate Professor at IIIT-Bangalore said, “The unique certification programme allows students to obtain two professional certifications during the programme. The goal of post-graduate programmes at IIIT-B is to develop professionals of high quality.”

It offers a diverse range of elective courses, allowing students to tailor their education to specific interests. The curriculum includes key areas such as Algorithms, Enterprise Software Design, Machine Learning, Mathematics for Machine Learning, Networking and Communications.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) announced an Executive Masters in Technology programme in Computer Science and Engineering, which will commence in February 2024. The M.Tech course will allow professionals working in the city to attend classes over the weekend and complete the degree in a minimum of two and half years, and a maximum of four years. The classes will be conducted on-site at the institute and participants will be exposed to a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip them with advanced knowledge and skills. VN Muralidhara, Associate Professor at IIIT-Bangalore said, “The unique certification programme allows students to obtain two professional certifications during the programme. The goal of post-graduate programmes at IIIT-B is to develop professionals of high quality.” It offers a diverse range of elective courses, allowing students to tailor their education to specific interests. The curriculum includes key areas such as Algorithms, Enterprise Software Design, Machine Learning, Mathematics for Machine Learning, Networking and Communications.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp