Indigo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru delayed by 8 hours, 200 flyers suffer 8-hour ordeal

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 200 IndiGo flyers had a harrowing time as their flight landed in Bengaluru from New Delhi 7.55 hours behind schedule on Thursday.

Even after boarding the flight in New Delhi, they had to remain seated for 90 minutes as the pilot did not arrive, according to the passengers.

Flight 6E 6622 was supposed to take off at 7.10 pm on Wednesday from Delhi and reach Bengaluru at 9.50 pm. Instead, it took off at 2.57 am on Thursday and landed in Bengaluru at 5.45 am.

Vandana Matharoo, an employee of a multinational firm and a resident of Hebbal, arrived on the IndiGo flight along with her two young sons.

Narrating the ordeal they faced, she said, “We received a message a few hours before the departure that the flight would leave by 8.15 pm. However, the boarding did not take place till 8 pm. When a few of us checked at the counter, we were told that a flight would land shortly and we could leave on that. When we checked again at 9.30 pm, we were told that the flight left for Jaipur instead.”

She said, “There was just one woman employee at the counter handling at least 100 people. We were repeatedly told that it would start within 20 minutes. Finally, the plane took off at 2.57 am.”

A spokesperson for IndiGo said, “IndiGo flight 6E 6622 from New Delhi to Bengaluru was delayed on December 27 due to operational reasons. The passengers were informed regarding the delay and were served with refreshments. We regret the inconvenience caused to all our passengers.”

