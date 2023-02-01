Home Cities Bengaluru

Adhere to traffic rules: M A Saleem’s mantra to students in Bengaluru

The event was held on Tuesday morning at the Bangalore Traffic Park beside Bowring Institute, and was attended by 50 students and 50 traffic policemen.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from various city schools came together to thank the traffic police at the 15th ‘Celebrating Namma Bengaluru’s Traffic Police’ organised by the Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA).

Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem, who was at the event, said, “This is a moment of nostalgia for me, we had such celebrations in the past and CMCA has continued to recognise the work of the traffic police. This gesture boosts our morale and helps us work better. Over the past two decades, the city has witnessed enormous growth and we have more than 10 million vehicles on the roads. The work of the traffic police is very difficult, despite which we stay committed to the service.”

Saleem also thanked the students for recognising them. “You (students) will be citizens tomorrow and I encourage you to follow traffic rules, that’s the biggest thank you and contribution you can make,” the senior IPS officer added.

CMCA volunteers conducted awareness sessions for students to help them understand the role of traffic policemen. The students visited various traffic police stations and manned junctions. The event marks the culmination of a three-month programme.

