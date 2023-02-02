Home Cities Bengaluru

After budget reaction

The new income tax slab, the spotlight on the tourism sector and the shunning of the F & B industry...Bengalureans remark on the Budget 

Published: 02nd February 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

budget, budget reaction

For representational purposes (Photo | Illustration by Sourav Roy)

By Monika Monalisa and Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

The new income tax slab, the spotlight on the tourism sector and the shunning of the F & B industry...Bengalureans remark on the Budget: Monika Monalisa and Tunir Biswas

A slew of announcements made was encouraging for the tourism sector. The increase in disposable income, focus on developing 50 new airports, 50 Unity Malls and all the new expressways becoming functional in 2022 and 2023 will give a major boost to the tourism sector in India: Vidya Shree M, travel blogger

A couple of years ago, one of the largest diamond companies, invested in lab-grown diamonds. That’s when we had a sense that lab-grown diamonds are the next big thing. These diamonds look real, with the chemical structure being the same. In India, it is going to take time to grab onto the fact that lab-grown diamonds are the new thing: Neha S Aroraa, owner of Srishti Fine Jewelry

The new tax regime will simplify the process of tax planning. It takes a straightforward approach so you will know how much tax you need to pay depending on your income. While the new tax regime gives us more cash in our hands, we still need to plan our finances properly: Mrin Agarwal, founding director, Finsafe India

The focus on green energy transition shines through with allocations for green hydrogen, energy storage, building next-generation talent, etc. While we await measures towards better managing state-level T&D networks, the government’s vision to develop long-gestation ISTS to evacuate and integrate bulk solar power, before setting up fast turnaround solar power plants is a welcome reaffirmation of India’s energy transition: N Venu, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy

The tech initiatives in the budget – the adoption of AI in KYC, PAN as a universal business identifier, the call to make AI work for India, and the establishment of 5G labs - will pave the way for greater experiments and innovations in India: Hemanth G, CTO, Lobb logistics

It is disappointing that the F&B industry was not discussed in this year’s session. The industry suffered the pandemic but no benefits were given. Some businesses that opened just before the pandemic were forced to close. As per the Covid assessment report shared by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the industry suffered a 53% decline in FY21 over FY20. The industry employs over 7 million people and needs a revival package to return to its original strength: Abhay Kewadkar, Member, NRAI

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget Reaction
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp