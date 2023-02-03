30 prepaid auto stands to come up across Bengaluru

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to auto drivers fleecing passengers and refusing to ply, Bangalore Traffic Police is aiming to open nearly 30 pre-paid auto stands across the city. They have identified strategic locations for the auto stands, based on demand and footfall. The city already has 14 functional prepaid auto stands. A majority of locations identified are Metro stations like Indiranagar, Baiyyappanahalli, ITPL, Channasandra, Konanakunte, Jnanabharati and others, where prepaid counters will be set up by BTP in association with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Some other locations identified for prepaid auto stands are St John’s Hospital, Passport Office in Koramangala, Marathahalli Outer Ring Road Junction, Kengeri Satellite Bus Stand, Nayandahalli Ring Road Junction, Sajjan Rao Circle, Lalbagh West Gate, Jayanagar 4th Block, Nelagadaranahalli Cross in Peenya, and PES College, Outer Ring Road. Details of the destination, vehicle number and name of the driver are entered into a handheld machine at prepaid auto stands, that calculates auto fare at a rate of Rs 15/km, and a receipt is generated. ADGP and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem said, “Earlier, the city had 16 prepaid auto stands but they stopped operations for some reasons. We are reviving prepaid auto stands across the city, and have opened 14 such stands. We have identified locations for setting up more, based on demand and footfall.” Reducing overcharging Saleem said prepaid auto stands at locations like MG Road are a hit with the public, and around 200 passengers make use of the facility. The ADGP added these auto stands will help reduce cases of autos refusing to ply and overcharging passengers, on which the traffic department has been receiving many complaints.