Flyer caught with radioactive substance at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: A male flyer, around 30 years, was held at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday afternoon for concealing a radioactive substance in his hand baggage during his flight. The flyer was carrying Cobalt with a high degree of Roentgen (unit of radiation) that is quite dangerous for human beings, said an airport source. An FIR has been booked and he has been arrested.

Sharing details, the source said the flyer had reached Bengaluru from Bhuvaneshwar around 3 pm by an Indigo flight. “As he was exiting the airport, the radioactive sensor inside the airport beeped, prompting security staff to check his baggage. We found Cobalt concealed inside two rods, each rod running to a length of 3 inches. The radiation appeared to be quite high from them,” he said.

At face value, the individual appeared to be unaware of the item he was carrying and there is a possibility that he was being used as a carrier.

Carrying radioactive material is banned in airports in India and figures in the prohibited list of both checked-in and cabin baggage.

Airport police have booked a case under sections 284 (Negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health) of IPC.

Asked about it, Indigo said they would get back with their response.

