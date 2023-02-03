Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Focus on NEP to impact govt schools’: Science Society

Further, they stated the allocation towards science in the Budget is less than ideal, as it doesn’t allow India to compete with other countries.

Published: 03rd February 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Breakthrough Science Society (BSS) has criticised the Union Budget for prioritising the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), over strengthening the existing education sector.

The BSS called the Budget’s allocation to education “meagre” and stated that a majority of the allocation would be poured into NGOs and other private companies to facilitate online education rather than improving infrastructure in government-run educational institutions. “Ever since NEP-2020 was introduced, successive budgets have not reflected the necessary financial commitment.

This year too, the outlay on education is Rs 1,12,899 crore, which is only 2.507 per cent of the Union Budget. It is clear that the Centre is bent on implementing the NEP-2020, without making the necessary financial provisions. Even out of this meagre amount given to education, a significant sum will be spent on facilitating online education to be poured into NGOs and private companies to set up digital libraries and labs for developing apps for the effective use of 5G technology,” said BSS President Dhrubajyoti Mukherjee.

Further, they stated the allocation towards science in the Budget is less than ideal, as it doesn’t allow India to compete with other countries. “What does the scientific community expect to see in a Union Budget? The current level of expenditure in S&T is hopelessly inadequate if India is to compete at the international level in knowledge generation. So the scientific community expects to see a significant increase in the outlay for research,” said Mukherjee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breakthrough Science Society National Education Policy Union Budget
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp