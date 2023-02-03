Man kills wife using dumbbells during fight in Bengaluru, surrenders to cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man killed his wife by smashing her head and face with dumbbells and later called the police control room to inform them about the murder and surrendered. The patrolling police, who rushed to the spot, found the victim with a disfigured face.

While the victim has been identified as Lydia, 44, a housewife, the accused is M Morris. Morris and Lydia were married for 18 years and have three children. The crime happened at their residence in Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits at 9.30 am on Thursday.

The incident happened when all three sons had gone to school. The accused is alleged to have been suspecting his wife’s fidelity and was regularly fighting with her. They were staying on the second floor of the building which they owned.

“At around 10.30 am, the accused called the control room saying that there was a domestic violence-related incident at his house. When the patrolling police went to the spot, they saw a woman lying dead in a pool of blood. The accused after identifying himself said that the victim was his wife and he attacked her during an argument. The accused admitted to attacking his wife with the dumbbells over four to five times. She had died on the spot,” said Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East).

Morris was running a telephone firm and was getting contracts to erect mobile towers and install mobile equipment. The Ramamurthy Nagar police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC.

