Nayandahalli lake in Bengaluru gets a new lease of life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The polluted Nayandahalli lake spread across 15 acres is set to get a new lease of life with the launch of a project aimed at supplying treated water to rejuvenate it. Residents of the surrounding areas including Pantharapalya and Nayandahalli village are also likely to benefit as the groundwater table level is expected to rise and individual borewells are likely to yield more quantity of water.

While the project is funded by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it is being executed by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna, also the local MLA, formally inaugurated the project on Thursday morning.

M Devaraju, Chief Engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB, told TNIE, “We will be treating waste water from the Vrishabhavati Valley in a 60 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant. The BBMP has deposited Rs 2.52 crore with us to carry out the work. This includes operation and maintenance work for a period of five years.”

The lake can hold a total capacity of 120 MLD of water and the STP will ensure the maximum quantity is supplied here. “Whenever water gets depleted due to evaporation or other reasons, it will be filled up using treated water from the STP,” he said.

Vijaykumar Haridas, Chief Engineer, Lakes, BBMP, said, “Water from a stormwater drain running adjacent to the lake was flowing into the lake. We have stopped that for now. Only the treated water is being let inside. The entire ecosystem stands to benefit when a lake is rejuvenated.”

