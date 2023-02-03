Home Cities Bengaluru

Nayandahalli lake in Bengaluru gets a new lease of life

The lake can hold a total capacity of 120 MLD of water and the STP will ensure the maximum quantity is supplied here.

Published: 03rd February 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nayandahalli lake

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The polluted Nayandahalli lake spread across 15 acres is set to get a new lease of life with the launch of a project aimed at supplying treated water to rejuvenate it. Residents of the surrounding areas including Pantharapalya and Nayandahalli village are also likely to benefit as the groundwater table level is expected to rise and individual borewells are likely to yield more quantity of water.

While the project is funded by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it is being executed by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna, also the local MLA, formally inaugurated the project on Thursday morning.

M Devaraju, Chief Engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB, told TNIE, “We will be treating waste water from the Vrishabhavati Valley in a 60 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant. The BBMP has deposited Rs 2.52 crore with us to carry out the work. This includes operation and maintenance work for a period of five years.”

The lake can hold a total capacity of 120 MLD of water and the STP will ensure the maximum quantity is supplied here. “Whenever water gets depleted due to evaporation or other reasons, it will be filled up using treated water from the STP,” he said.

Vijaykumar Haridas, Chief Engineer, Lakes, BBMP, said, “Water from a stormwater drain running adjacent to the lake was flowing into the lake. We have stopped that for now. Only the treated water is being let inside. The entire ecosystem stands to benefit when a lake is rejuvenated.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayandahalli lake
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp