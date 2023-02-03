Home Cities Bengaluru

Pay traffic fines with 50 per cent discount before Feb 11

Published: 03rd February 2023 06:24 AM

Image used for representational image (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With pending traffic fines running into crores, the state transport department as a one-time measure has offered a 50-per cent discount to those violators who pay up their penalties before February 11. The department passed the statewide order on Thursday.

It should be noted that Bengaluru alone, filed the highest number of traffic violations in the world, and collected nearly Rs 180 crore in the form of fines. In just one year, with the help of AI, the Bengaluru Traffic Police registered more than one crore cases for traffic violations.

The one-time measure will be in force till February 11, giving 50-per cent discounts to those who have received e-challans. The order was passed on Thursday after it held a meeting chaired by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) in January. KSLSA has insisted that the transport department take steps at the earliest and report compliance in order to ensure access to justice for all. Acting upon the KSLSA, the department has issued the order.

ADGP and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Saleem said, “Under this one-time measure, the opportunity will be given to all those who have pending traffic e-challans. Fifty-per cent discount will be given on the fine amount levied”.

He added that the discount will apply to all types of traffic violations. While it is said that the fines can be paid online, it is still unclear if there will be offline payments that can be made.

