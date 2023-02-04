Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro successfully launches web girder over railway tracks

Metro trains will pass through this 550-Metric Tonne high steel girder steadied using 14,500 bolts and super high man lifters on a span of 65 metres.

Published: 04th February 2023 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

An Open web girder weighing 550 metric tonnes was launched by Bengaluru Metro above Bengaluru-Salem railway tracks near Bennigenahalli on Friday within six hours.

An Open web girder weighing 550 metric tonnes was launched by Bengaluru Metro above Bengaluru-Salem railway tracks near Bennigenahalli on Friday within six hours.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unprecedented and humongous task of erecting a permanent open web girder for Bengaluru Metro above the Bengaluru-Salem railway tracks near Benniganahalli was successfully carried out within six hours on Friday. When the line is ready, Metro trains will pass through this 550-Metric Tonne high steel girder steadied using 14,500 bolts and super high man lifters on a span of 65 metres.

The work is being carried out for a portion of BMRCL’s Reach-1 extension line between K R Puram and Baiyappanhalli which got delayed due to the railway crossing work. The remaining portion of the line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield will be launched by March-end.

The launch of this girder running to a length of 63.2 metres had been planned twice but shelved. It was finally carried out by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) through its contractor, ITD CemIndia JV). The job of raising it to a height of 27 metres above the ground by a winch began at 10.30 am and ended by 4.30 pm, with an additional two-hours extension in Line Block taken from Railways.

The girder has been erected above the electrical lines considering the ower trains. 

Radhakrishnan Reddy, the project's director, monitoring the operation told The New Indian Express, “The whole process began in July 2021 when the High Steel was transported in 13 trailers from Bilai in Chattisgarh to Bengaluru. A total of four months was spent assembling it all near the launch spot using temporary structures. The process involved tightening the structure with 14,500 High Strength Grip Bolts (HSGB) using Torquing Machines operated by 30 workers.

Cranes and extremely high man lifters that can reach upto 40 metres high were involved in the process. “The man lifters which are used to carry men to the top of the structure used in Metro work so far generally touch 12 metres and these are special ones which are very high. Three people can be sent up using each of them,” he explained.

“By 2.30 pm when the time given to us to complete the work by railways had concluded, we had completed 60 metres. The block was lifted to permit the Kurla Express to pass through and the block was given to us again to complete the remaining 5 metres,” Reddy explained.

Pabitra Roy Chowdhury, General Manager of ITD CemIndia JV said the girder was moved very slowly across the railway tracks as a matter of abundant caution.

The process of dismantling all the structures created using Mild Steel will be carried out within the next six days and railways have given line blocks three hours daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Metro Web girder BMRCL
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp