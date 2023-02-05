Awareness needed on cyber crimes: DGP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Director General of Police (CID) P S Sandhu on Saturday said a lot of awareness needs to be created on cyber crimes and it is shocking and a matter of concern that every day so many new cases and scams are coming to light. He said people must be cautious.

Speaking on the sidelines of a 30-hour offline (hybrid) Police Hackathon, organised by Karnataka State Police, Hack2skill and International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), Sandhu said people should be aware and not download each and every software. Senior citizens are most vulnerable to cyber fraud compared to students who are more tech savvy. He added that this is the second hackathon organised by the police department.

Over 14,000 people registered for the hackathon of which 166 were shortlisted for the final round. They participated in five areas - Unified Data Verification, Solution for Crowd Sourcing of Records, AI- Face Detection, Bank Accounts Analysis and Fraud App Detection. The participants comprised students, start-ups, corporate employees and civic-tech enthusiasts.

“The five different areas of the hackathon are according to the requirement of the police department and it is very pertinent with respect to the multiple challenges everyone across the globe is facing. These five areas are close to our research and teaching at IIITB,” said Prof Debabrata Das, Director, IIITB.He added that the police department wanted to adopt new-age technologies to address some of the emerging challenges. Hence, the idea of the Police Hackathon was born.

Supreeth Rao, final-year student of MSRIT, one of the participants at the hackathon and winner of the Smart India Hackathon held in August 2022, said his team is working on finding solutions to crowd sources of records. He explained that they were working on creating a bridge for better detection of sources of frauds and draw more solutions.

