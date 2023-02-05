Home Cities Bengaluru

Passengers’ forum forms human chain demanding affordable BMTC transport

Holding placards, the volunteers requested the CM to make the city transport affordable and allocate Rs 1,500 crore to BMTC to make travel free for women,transgenders, senior citizens and students.

Published: 05th February 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of Bus Prayanikara Vedike hold placards of a campaign ‘Better BMTC for Better Bengaluru’, at Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Volunteers of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) formed a human chain at Kempegowda Bus Stand here on Saturday and urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to increase the budget to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Holding placards, the volunteers requested the CM to make the city transport affordable and allocate Rs 1,500 crore to BMTC to make travel free for women and the transgender community, senior citizens and students.

The volunteers said that Bengaluru has the highest bus fare in the country making it unaffordable for large sections of people. The bus ecosystem in Bengaluru currently faces many hurdles and one among them is the lack of adequate connectivity and service, they said. They said that people have to walk for 2-3 km and are made to wait for a long time to catch a bus.

“For a population that is nearly 1.3 crore, Bengaluru needs more than 15,000 buses. BMTC’s fleet is highly inadequate. The explosive growth of private vehicles has caused increased pollution, congestion, loss of greenery (trees cut down for flyovers and road widening), further worsening climate change” said Vinay Sreenivasa, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike.

They urged that BMTC is permitted to hire additional staff, add 3,000 more buses immediately and the necessary capital and operational expenditure are allotted by the State Government and reminded that the transport corporation to make money and be self-sufficient.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp