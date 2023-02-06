Home Cities Bengaluru

B’luru-Mysuru expressway to officially open next month

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded the National Highway 275, including the expressway, to a 10-lane road.

Published: 06th February 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

The much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is all set for the inauguration and it will likely be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Srirangapatna bypass opening to the public last week, the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is all set for the inauguration and it will likely be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded the National Highway 275, including the expressway, to a 10-lane road. The 117-km highway -- from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru to Ring Road junction in Mysuru -- is expected to cut travel time from an average of three hours to just 90 minutes.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said it will be officially inaugurated in March first week by Modi. Most parts of the stretch are already open and vehicles, including KSRTC buses, are taking close to two hours.
The quantum of toll has not been fixed yet, but collection is likely to start this month as motorists are already using the road. “We were waiting for the bypasses at Mandya and Srirangapatna to open, which has been done now,” sources from NHAI said.

In March 2014, the Union Ministry of Surface Transport had announced some roads across the country would be upgraded to National Highways and Bengaluru-Mysuru stretch was one of them. The estimated cost of the project in 2014 was Rs 4,100 crore, which has doubled now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp