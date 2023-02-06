First day of energy meeting delves into green hydrogen CoE, bio-fuel alliance 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ministry of Power Secretary Alok Kumar said the first Energy Transitions Working Group meeting of the Indian G20 Presidency concluded successfully. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said all proceedings of the first meeting had been concluded and the suggestions and recommendations given by the different study groups had been met with enthusiasm and support.

“The recommendations given to the working group in addressing technology gaps in the five high-priority technologies -- electrolysers, fuel cells, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage, and steam methane reforming (SMR), were met with good support. There was a consensus that promoting international collaboration in these priority areas will accelerate the development and commercialisation of these technologies,” he said.

He stated that the possible launch of 20 per cent blending of ethanol may also be announced as part of the India Energy Week, and also said that there was large-scale support for a bio-fuel alliance with countries like Indonesia, Brazil and the US which specialise in bio-fuels. “India has projected two fuels - bio-fuels and green hydrogen - which will be important in ensuring clean energy supply in the future. India has done quite well in promoting ethanol blending, with 10 per cent blending has been achieved, which will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions five months ahead of time. Monday may also bring the possible announcement of 20 per cent blending as part of the India Energy Week,” he said.

He also stated that there would be a possibility for evolving a Centre of Excellence to promote green hydrogen in the country. “We intend to evolve principles for high-level international collaboration with regards to green hydrogen,” he said. Meanwhile, the Power Ministry has signed an MoU with Malaysia to improve its street lights.

