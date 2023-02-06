Kerala woman assaults CISF officer, threatens to blow up Bengaluru airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman from Kerala, who issued a fake threat to bomb the Bengaluru airport and assaulted a security officer on Friday after she missed her flight to Kolkata, has been arrested by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) police.

She has been booked under sections for criminal intimidation (section 505), assault (Section 323) and deterring a public servant from discharging their duty (Sec 353).

Manasi Satheebainu (31), a native of Kozhikode, approached Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cop Sandeep Singh who was posted on duty at Gate No 6 and demanded she be permitted to board an Indigo flight to Kolkata (6E 6445) urgently.

According to the FIR copy filed by police, the incident happened between 8.15 am and 8.30 am on February 3.

Satheebainu then threatened to bomb the airport if she was not allowed to board the flight. When the CISF staff around attempted to pacify her, she allegedly caught Singh by his collar and assaulted him.

The FIR copy states that she also raised an alarm and told other passengers to run for their lives as a bomb had been planted in the airport.

Singh later lodged a complaint with the airport police.

