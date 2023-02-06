Metro zooms at 80 kmph on Bengaluru's Whitefield-KR Puram route   

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first train to run at 80 kmph on the stretch between Whitefield and K R Puram Metro Stations zipped through smoothly on Sunday afternoon, marking a significant step towards the proposed commissioning of Metro operations on this Purple Line extension by March.

Metro officials told TNIE that the 13-km stretch was covered within 12 minutes at this maximum permissible speed. The high-speed trial runs commenced from 11 am. Nearly 50 officials of the BMRCL, including those from Rolling Stock, Signalling, Traction and Track teams, were on board the train when it touched 80 kmph.

“The run was done without stoppages at any of the 10 stations between the terminating stations. So, a few more minutes would get added to it when actual operations commence. The exact time that would be taken between the two endpoints would be clear only after the service trial runs begin on February 11,” a top official said.

Elaborating on the speed trials, another official said that three round trips (Whitefield to KR Puram and back) were conducted between 11 am and 3.30 pm. “Until Saturday, trains were being run only up to 25 kmph. We ran the first trip at 40 kmph, the second one at 60 kmph, and the final one was done at 80 kmph. We tested all safety parameters during the runs and carried out checks at the platforms too,” he explained.

BMRCL is at the fag-end of the commissioning of operations on this line, the official said, adding, “Multiple train trials, service trials and inspection by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety are in line.”

Five trains are expected to be deployed with a 10-minute frequency. The stations that will dot this new line are Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sadarmangala, Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, Sitharama Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Saraswati Nagar, and K R Puram.

BENGALURU: The first train to run at 80 kmph on the stretch between Whitefield and K R Puram Metro Stations zipped through smoothly on Sunday afternoon, marking a significant step towards the proposed commissioning of Metro operations on this Purple Line extension by March. Metro officials told TNIE that the 13-km stretch was covered within 12 minutes at this maximum permissible speed. The high-speed trial runs commenced from 11 am. Nearly 50 officials of the BMRCL, including those from Rolling Stock, Signalling, Traction and Track teams, were on board the train when it touched 80 kmph. “The run was done without stoppages at any of the 10 stations between the terminating stations. So, a few more minutes would get added to it when actual operations commence. The exact time that would be taken between the two endpoints would be clear only after the service trial runs begin on February 11,” a top official said. Elaborating on the speed trials, another official said that three round trips (Whitefield to KR Puram and back) were conducted between 11 am and 3.30 pm. “Until Saturday, trains were being run only up to 25 kmph. We ran the first trip at 40 kmph, the second one at 60 kmph, and the final one was done at 80 kmph. We tested all safety parameters during the runs and carried out checks at the platforms too,” he explained. BMRCL is at the fag-end of the commissioning of operations on this line, the official said, adding, “Multiple train trials, service trials and inspection by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety are in line.” Five trains are expected to be deployed with a 10-minute frequency. The stations that will dot this new line are Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sadarmangala, Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, Sitharama Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Saraswati Nagar, and K R Puram.