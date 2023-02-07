Home Cities Bengaluru

Leaders woo minorities with chadars for Ajmer Dargah

Three-time BJP MLA from Bommanahalli Sateesh Reddy said he helped the Muslim community by solving land issues related to some masjids.

Published: 07th February 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Uday Garudachar (third from right) offers a chadar at Ajmer Dargah recently

BJP MLA Uday Garudachar (third from right) offers a chadar at Ajmer Dargah recently

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Assembly elections just a few months away, some leaders are wooing minority community members by offering chadars to Ajmer Dargah, ensuring scholarships to students and more.
Recently, BJP MLA Uday Garudachar dedicated a chadar to the Ajmer Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti on the 811th Urus.

He visited the historical dargah Hazrat Seyyed Safdar Ali Shah Qadri and Hazrat Shamshir Ali Shah Qadri Dargah of Chamarajpet in the city and dedicated a chadar to the Ajmer Dargah CK Ramamurthy, a BJP ticket aspirant from Jayanagar, said he has not only given a chadar to Ajmer Dargah, but also arranged autorickshaws for minority community members under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) welfare programmes and also scholarships for students from the minority community.

Three-time BJP MLA from Bommanahalli Sateesh Reddy said he helped the Muslim community by solving land issues related to some masjids. “I have support from 28 masjid committees here. I have ensured that Syed Salam from my Assembly segment got the post of the BJP minority morcha president,” he added.

Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh said, “I have given sewing machines, autorickshaws and scholarships not just to Muslims, but all communities.”

Two-time MLA and Congress leader from Govindrajnagar constituency Priya Krishna said, “Although I am not in power, people come to me asking for help, like children’s school fees etc and I help them. Our team has helped people buy autorickshaws. We have been carrying out several programmes. These are not just during elections, but we have been doing it for a long time,” he added.

Excise Minister and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah said he takes care of all sections of society in his constituency. “I have helped all sections. Since Muslim community members are more at Krishnananda Nagar at Marappanapalya ward, I am developing a school for them,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajmer Dargah Muslim community Uday Garudachar
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp