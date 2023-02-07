Leaders woo minorities with chadars for Ajmer Dargah

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Assembly elections just a few months away, some leaders are wooing minority community members by offering chadars to Ajmer Dargah, ensuring scholarships to students and more.

Recently, BJP MLA Uday Garudachar dedicated a chadar to the Ajmer Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti on the 811th Urus.

He visited the historical dargah Hazrat Seyyed Safdar Ali Shah Qadri and Hazrat Shamshir Ali Shah Qadri Dargah of Chamarajpet in the city and dedicated a chadar to the Ajmer Dargah CK Ramamurthy, a BJP ticket aspirant from Jayanagar, said he has not only given a chadar to Ajmer Dargah, but also arranged autorickshaws for minority community members under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) welfare programmes and also scholarships for students from the minority community.

Three-time BJP MLA from Bommanahalli Sateesh Reddy said he helped the Muslim community by solving land issues related to some masjids. “I have support from 28 masjid committees here. I have ensured that Syed Salam from my Assembly segment got the post of the BJP minority morcha president,” he added.

Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh said, “I have given sewing machines, autorickshaws and scholarships not just to Muslims, but all communities.”

Two-time MLA and Congress leader from Govindrajnagar constituency Priya Krishna said, “Although I am not in power, people come to me asking for help, like children’s school fees etc and I help them. Our team has helped people buy autorickshaws. We have been carrying out several programmes. These are not just during elections, but we have been doing it for a long time,” he added.

Excise Minister and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah said he takes care of all sections of society in his constituency. “I have helped all sections. Since Muslim community members are more at Krishnananda Nagar at Marappanapalya ward, I am developing a school for them,” he added.

