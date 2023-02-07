Rs 119 crore spent on potholes but menace remains

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said Rs 119.23 crore was spent in the last three years to fix potholes in all the eight zones in municipality limits.

Last year (2021-2022), the BBMP spent about Rs 59 crore to fix potholes. Similarly, it had spent crores of rupees in 2020-2021 and 2019-2020 to fix potholes, he said.

A cutout of Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad put up infront of the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

“In the current financial year, the Palike spent around Rs 36 crore to fix potholes. The municipality has fixed over 35,000 potholes,” the Chief Commissioner said and added that the majority of potholes were closed to enable smooth movement of traffic.

He admitted that there have been some error by the BBMP officials with regard to amount spent on potholes and said only the BBMP Engineer-In-Chief’s office will have the exact figure. He appealed to people to get information from officials concerned with regard to development works and the cost involved and amount spent by BBMP. Even as the BBMP Chief Commissioner stated that the Palike had spent crores of rupees to fix potholes, the issue of bad roads and potholes continue to appear in parts of BBMP limits.

A BBMP official from the road infrastructure department said potholes increased due to rains and since many roads are being completely asphalted and white topped, the issue of crater, potholes or bad stretches of roads will not arise.

