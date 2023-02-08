Dead fish found floating in Kothanur Dinne lake, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the peak onset of summer when mass fish kills are reported in lakes in Bengaluru due to low dissolved oxygen levels, dozens of dead fish have been found floating in Kothanur Dinne lake.

Lake activist Raghavendra Pachhapur suspects that the fish kill may be due to the discharge of sewage into the lake. “Sewage was found at an inlet from a stormwater drain. Besides, untreated water is also entering the lake from two more inlets.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) says it is not their fault, but on the other hand, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the custodian of the lake, too is rubbing its hands of any responsibility,” said Pachhapura. He added that due to pollution, the nitrogen content increases in the lake leading to the formation of algae and reduction of dissolved oxygen which leads to fish kills.

Meanwhile, BBMP’s Lake Engineer Vijaykumar Haridas said he is not aware of the incident. He said he will ask the officials concerned to attend to the issue. “I will ask officials to check issues concerning fish kills or may personally visit the spot and take stock of the situation,” he said.

BWSSB Engineer-In-Chief N Suresh said as per his knowledge, some areas of the lake are still connected under the BBMP’s 110 village component for sewage line. He also suspected that some residents might have caused pollution, and shifted the onus on the Lake Development Authority (LDA).

“The LDA should check and find out the cause of lake pollution. Based on their findings, agencies concerned can be directed to take necessary steps,” Suresh said.

