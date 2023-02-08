Home Cities Bengaluru

Dead fish found floating in Kothanur Dinne lake, Bengaluru

He said he will ask the officials concerned to attend to the issue.

Published: 08th February 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dead fish recovered from Bata river near Balijhara (File Photo| EPS)

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the peak onset of summer when mass fish kills are reported in lakes in Bengaluru due to low dissolved oxygen levels, dozens of dead fish have been found floating in Kothanur Dinne lake.

Lake activist Raghavendra Pachhapur suspects that the fish kill may be due to the discharge of sewage into the lake. “Sewage was found at an inlet from a stormwater drain. Besides, untreated water is also entering the lake from two more inlets.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) says it is not their fault, but on the other hand, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the custodian of the lake, too is rubbing its hands of any responsibility,” said Pachhapura. He added that due to pollution, the nitrogen content increases in the lake leading to the formation of algae and reduction of dissolved oxygen which leads to fish kills.

Meanwhile, BBMP’s Lake Engineer Vijaykumar Haridas said he is not aware of the incident. He said he will ask the officials concerned to attend to the issue. “I will ask officials to check issues concerning fish kills or may personally visit the spot and take stock of the situation,” he said.

BWSSB Engineer-In-Chief N Suresh said as per his knowledge, some areas of the lake are still connected under the BBMP’s 110 village component for sewage line. He also suspected that some residents might have caused pollution, and shifted the onus on the Lake Development Authority (LDA).
“The LDA should check and find out the cause of lake pollution. Based on their findings, agencies concerned can be directed to take necessary steps,” Suresh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru lakes dead fish BWSSB BBMP Kothanur Dinne lake Lake Development Authority
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp