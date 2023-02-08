Home Cities Bengaluru

Fashionable clothing from recycled PET bottles: An idea that’s a big hit

The PET bottles are turned into flakes, which are melted at around 300 degrees Celsius and then dyed and converted into yarns.

Published: 08th February 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image of PET bottles used for representational purpose only

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A Tamil Nadu-based garment innovation company is spearheading the revolution to popularise and economise production and purchase of clothes made of recycled PET bottles. Their products t-shirts, jackets and other fashionable products are sold like hotcakes at the India Energy Week and they have received bulk customised orders from many companies.

A Tamil Nadu-based garment company
is making T-shirts and other products
using PET bottles  | nagaraja gadekal

Senthil Sankar, a polymer technologist from IIT who was in the textile sector, was concerned about the environmental degradation that is caused by PET bottles. He made up his mind to find a solution to the problem. In 2020, Senthil along with his father Sankar, started the venture ‘Ecoline’ where recycled PET bottles are converted into fashionable clothing.

The PET bottles are turned into flakes, which are melted at around 300 degrees Celsius and then dyed and converted into yarns. These yarns will then be converted into fabric material and then stitched into different garments, Senthil said and added that 6 PET bottles go into the making of one t-shirt.  
While the traditional textile industry is water-intensive, Senthil said that in this innovative technology, not a single drop of water is used.

“Our products are available online and we customise the product based on the customer’s and company’s needs. Our products are available for as low as Rs 350 and go up to Rs 2,000. We aim to make the fashion industry more sustainable and find address the inappropriate behaviour of disposal of PET bottles across the globe,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Energy Week recycled PET bottles fashion
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp