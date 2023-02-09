BBMP clears 250 illegal shops near Jayanagar complex, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike carried out an encroachment removal drive near the Jayagar Commercial Complex in the South zone on Wednesday and cleared around 250 temporary shops built illegally along footpaths, parking areas and market corridors.

According to Palike officials, the drive was taken up following directions from BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. The Palike Chief Engineer (South zone) supervised the drive in the presence of the police and BBMP marshals.

“Around 250 temporary stalls, which were encroaching on the setback areas and corridors of the Jayanagar Commercial Complex and footpaths were removed,” said an official.

However, human rights activists have termed the encroachment removal drive as illegal and an injustice to poor street vendors. “As per the rules, a notice should be served first, but that was not done. Besides, the vendors have got their ID cards. The Palike officials damaged the structures and seized push carts and other items.

We rushed to the spot and the process was halted. Now we have come to the South Zone office and will not leave the spot until justice is rendered to the poor vendors,” said Vinay Sreenivasa an activist.

