BBMP staff on strike, offices may be shut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With employees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set to hold a protest against the state government seeking fulfilment of various demands, all Palike offices are likely to be closed on Thursday.

The BBMP Employees’ Welfare Association had earlier warned the government of stopping work and staging a protest if their demands are not met.

A Amrutraj, president of the association, said, “Petitions were submitted to the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department and the BBMP Chief Commissioner. But so far, none of the demands has been fulfilled. BBMP employees are deprived of administrative and medical facilities.

Due to the deputation of special commissioners and deputy commissioners in the administration department, there has been a problem in the corporation’s work. Permanent officers should be appointed immediately in the interest of the administration,” he said.

