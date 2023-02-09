Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Clinics are BJP’s campaign centres: AAP

The funds will not suffice to provide free medical treatment, as promised by the government, he added.

Published: 09th February 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Clinic in Kengeri opens its doors to the public | Vinod Kumar T

Namma Clinic in Kengeri opens its doors to the public | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka has claimed that the newly inaugurated Namma Clinics in Bengaluru are nothing but political campaign centres displaying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banners. The clinics are not facilitated to provide proper medical facilities, they added.

AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, “Namma Clinics started by the BJP are nothing but propaganda centres which are only playing with the feelings of patients in the city, and not providing proper medical facilities to them.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Reddy said post the inaugural in Bengaluru, their team visited several clinics to check their working conditions. They only found banners of BJP leaders, not a fully equipped clinic.

He also compared Karnataka’s Namma Clinics with the Mohalla Clinics set up in Delhi. Reddy said around 500 clinics were opened in the capital city, while Karnataka is a much bigger state but the government has planned to launch only 438 clinics. He said the number is too small to cater to the state’s population.

The funds allocated for running a single clinic are also meagre, he said. The Aam Aadmi clinic running in Bengaluru requires Rs 8-10 lakh a month, so the allocated Rs 36 lakh to run one Namma Clinic for the entire year is very less, Reddy explained. The funds will not suffice to provide free medical treatment, as promised by the government, he added.

The party suggested a proper three-tiered medical system be put in place to provide better healthcare facilities to people. In case a patient at a Namma Clinic requires further treatment, the medical centre at the next level is not equipped for it, Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Clinic BJP Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp