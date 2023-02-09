Temperature to soar, but rain a blessing: Weatherman  

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the temperature has begun to soar in the first week of February itself, it is likely to further go up this summer, say experts. On a positive note though, good rain during the monsoon watered lakes and other water bodies, increasing soil moisture, which will in turn help keep the atmosphere cool.

As per weather experts, just in the last week of January, the state witnessed average maximum temperature in the range of 27-28 degrees Celsius, which has now risen up to a recorded 31 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner to Karnataka Disaster Management Authority, Manoj Rajan, said that just a few days ago, there was a cold wave in North India, whose impact was felt in the South too, including in Karnataka, leading to the chill. Now, the weather has normalised and we are facing a temperature rise. Further, the commissioner explained that a trough above Sri Lanka is also responsible for the heat now.

Experts from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre and the IMD informed that the summer will notice high temperatures, which may even touch 40 degrees Celsius in some regions. The temperature has already started increasing, and by February 15, there will be further rise in temperature.

“The summer is witnessing a little higher temperature for the last few years, and this year too, we are expecting a similar trend. But there will be no heat wave,” IMD sources said.

Similarly, KSNDMC sources said that Karnataka witnessed heavy rain during the monsoon — 1,009 mm, as against the norm of 839 mm. Interestingly, for the last couple of years, Karnataka is receiving good rain that has filled up most water bodies, in turn helping recharge the underground water table and keeping soil moisture content high. Heavy monsoon rain is also expected to reduce drinking water woes this summer, as there is sufficient water in the reservoirs. Also, power generation will not be affected for the same reason.

