Thousands witness aerobatics  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of people witnessed the full dress rehearsal of defence aircraft that are taking part in Aero India 2023. LCA Tejas, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, MiG-29, Rafale, C17 Globemaster, DC-3 Dakota, Suryakiran, P-8 Poseidon, Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Rudra, ALH Coast Guard variant, Apache, LCH, Mi-17, Sarang and others put up a breathtaking performance.

More than 2,000 students belonging to the economically weaker section of the society hailing from SC, ST and Backward Class communities from remote parts of Karnataka were given an opportunity to witness the show.

The Social Welfare Department’s government residential school students from various ashrams, Moraji Desai and KRIES schools travelled from remote areas of Attibele, Jadigenahalli and Chikkaballapur to see the extravaganza.

The initiative was a defining moment for students from more than 200 government residential schools which helped foster a sense of national pride and patriotism in their hearts. The children seemed thrilled and motivated to witness the show.

BENGALURU: Thousands of people witnessed the full dress rehearsal of defence aircraft that are taking part in Aero India 2023. LCA Tejas, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, MiG-29, Rafale, C17 Globemaster, DC-3 Dakota, Suryakiran, P-8 Poseidon, Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Rudra, ALH Coast Guard variant, Apache, LCH, Mi-17, Sarang and others put up a breathtaking performance. More than 2,000 students belonging to the economically weaker section of the society hailing from SC, ST and Backward Class communities from remote parts of Karnataka were given an opportunity to witness the show. The Social Welfare Department’s government residential school students from various ashrams, Moraji Desai and KRIES schools travelled from remote areas of Attibele, Jadigenahalli and Chikkaballapur to see the extravaganza. The initiative was a defining moment for students from more than 200 government residential schools which helped foster a sense of national pride and patriotism in their hearts. The children seemed thrilled and motivated to witness the show.