Bengaluru's Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch to be opened by mid-year 

The operations on the 7.53-km line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri began on August 30, 2021, and the extension to Challaghatta, a late addition to the line, was to become operational a few months later.

Published: 13th February 2023 03:54 PM

Challaghatta Metro station

Challaghatta Metro station. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pending 1.9- km stretch between Kengeri and Challaghatta on the extended Purple Line will be opened for operations only by mid-2023. With the focus of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) having completely shifted towards the launch of the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line, the launch of this stretch has got delayed.

The operations on the 7.53-km line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri began on August 30, 2021, and the extension to Challaghatta, a late addition to the line, was to become operational a few months later. However, it never materialised.

Elaborating on the present status, a senior official said, “As of date, 98% of civil works have been completed and 85% of station works too are over. Work pertaining to the Systems, Signalling, Electrical and Maintenance are still pending. It would take two months for it to be completed.”

Trial runs need to be done after that followed by an inspection by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety. “It will be safe to say that the line will be commissioned by mid-year.”

The station will be a boon for those who will reside in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in future. An underpass will connect the Major Arterial Road of the Layout with Challaghatta making it easy for allottees to access the metro station.

Meanwhile, the Challaghatta depot which will stable trains for the Purple Line is far from ready. The contract has just been awarded to a joint venture between RITES and Power Mech Projects Limited and they have started preliminary depot works. “It would take much longer for the depot to be ready. However, we will begin train operations from Kengeri to Challaghatta station when all works are completed there,” he said.

BMRCL Managing Director confirmed that the line would get operational by mid-2023.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Embassy Group have come forward again to fund the Bettahalasuru Metro station on the KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Line. This follows a round of talks held last week between representatives of the concern and BMRCL officials.

This station between Doddajala and Bagalur Cross, incorporated at the request of the Embassy in April 2020, was dropped in December 2021 after the Embassy group expressed its inability to do so.

A senior official told TNIE. “Embassy has requested us again to have a station at Bettahalasuru. It will cost Rs 140 crore and they will be offering the funding soon.”

MD Anjum Parwez confirmed the development.

