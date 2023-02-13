Home Cities Bengaluru

PM Modi inaugurates 14th edition of Aero India

Around 809 companies from 98 countries are taking part in Aero India 2023 under the theme "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

Published: 13th February 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra inaugurates the t4th edition of the aero show Aero India 2023 and said that the sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. “Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it”, the prime minister said.

Quoting the number of exhibitors and foreign attendees Prime Minister said that “Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India.”

Around 809 companies from 98 countries are taking part in Aero India 2023 under the theme "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

Mentioning the rising profile of the aero show Prime Minister said that there was a time when it was just considered a show. “In the past few years, the nation has changed this perception. Today, it's not just a show but also India's strength. It focusses on the scope of Indian defence industry & self-confidence”, he said.

The biennial show is being held from February 13–17 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
The 251 agreements are expected to be signed which would lead to expected investments of ₹ 75,000 crores. The agreements will be signed between various Indian and foreign defence companies.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari lead the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aero India 2023 Aero Show
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp