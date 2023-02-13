PM Modi inaugurates 14th edition of Aero India

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra inaugurates the t4th edition of the aero show Aero India 2023 and said that the sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. “Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it”, the prime minister said.

Quoting the number of exhibitors and foreign attendees Prime Minister said that “Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India.”

Around 809 companies from 98 countries are taking part in Aero India 2023 under the theme "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

Mentioning the rising profile of the aero show Prime Minister said that there was a time when it was just considered a show. “In the past few years, the nation has changed this perception. Today, it's not just a show but also India's strength. It focusses on the scope of Indian defence industry & self-confidence”, he said.

The biennial show is being held from February 13–17 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The 251 agreements are expected to be signed which would lead to expected investments of ₹ 75,000 crores. The agreements will be signed between various Indian and foreign defence companies.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari lead the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show.

