Order of the day

BENGALURU: Diners are in for a delicious treat as several eateries in namma Bengaluru has recently introduced new menus packed with creative cuisine and exciting twists on classic favourites. The new selections are nothing short of a culinary feast and include everything from comfort pub grub to international cuisine, vegetarian fare, pan-Asian, and barbecue grill favourites.

These menu debuts are sure to spice up your next dining experience, whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just want to try new things. Celebrating its fifth year of operations, the Conrad Bengaluru team has planned unique events and offerings to delight its guests. Poolside restaurant Tiamo has just unveiled a new menu that features classic Italian and Mediterranean flavours made with contemporary techniques and locally produced ingredients.

In addition to other specials, the menu features a wide selection of delectable small bites, mezzes, wraps, burgers, and traditional classics like the triptych of bruschetta, dajaj harra kebab, crispy churrasco chicken burger, Mediterranean pizza, braised duck and asparagus risotto, and flambéed grilled tiger prawns.

The experience can be topped off with a variety of desser ts, wines, and beverages while soaking in views of the infinity pool the expansive lake. At the Novotel ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, the poolside bar and barbecue restaurant Blue Terrain has unveiled a brand new menu with a wide range of bowl meals, fondues, flambés, grills, handcrafted cocktails, and international spirits.

Chef Karan Kohli has created a delicious menu with items like corn ribs, BBQ jackfruit tacos, pork ribs, and Swiss cheese fondues, to name a few. A variety of cocktails, including rum & smoke, forest G&T, chai & marmalade, peachy vessel, flaming Irish coffee, and snake coffee, will be served at the bar.

In addition to its views of the city skyline, this restaurant is the perfect spot for afterwork drinks and an evening out with friends and family. Pan-Asian café Mamagoto has introduced a new menu with a selection of flavourful bao buns, soft tacos, dim sums, and sushi that are inspired by street hawker food.

This restaurant, with its colourful and quirky ambience, stays true to its Asian roots with delicious new dishes like char siu buns and wild mushroom bao, which are traditional steamed bao packed with barbecued pork and wild mushrooms, respectively.

Besides that, Mamagoto is also introducing some unique sushi and dim sums, such as the salmon katsu uramaki, which is loaded with crispy salmon, cucumber, and wasabi mayo, and the xiao long soupy dim sum, which has a delicate flavour and is filled with hot chicken broth. Street Storyss, renowned for its gourmet presentation of vegetarian street cuisine, has unveiled a new menu with mouthwatering summertime flavours and in-season fare.

The specials include dahi khakkra chaat, pineapple mousse chaat, jackfruit nihari with zaatar kulcha, pumpkin ghee podi, and blue cheese with scallion chilli parotha, while dishes like the oriental green salad, beets and coconut soup, chilli cheese wonton, and crystal dumpling with curry sauce have an Asian flair. Along with a selection of desserts, you can supplement your meal with beverage options including Asian winds, Mexican tribe, and some chai.

The best location to hang out with friends over some chilled beer, delectable pub fare, and vintage music is Watson’s, the hippest neighbourhood bar. The restaurant’s menu has been refreshed to include a variety of international dishes in addition to local and national favourites. Money bags, goenkar rava fried prawns lotus stem with honey chilli sauce, podi grilled fish, paneer karepak vepudu, and mutton malvani are a few of the new delicacies to look forward to.

