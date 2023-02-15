Farmers may get plots in own land: Bangalore Development Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A high-level meeting held at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office for eight hours on Tuesday contemplated allotting land-losing farmers a portion of the developed land within their own property and adopting the randomisation technique to allot them land as compensation.

While computerised randomisation is followed in the allotment of BDA sites, this would be the first time that land losers would be provided the exchange land in this fashion, said a BDA official, who took part in the marathon meeting with the top officials of all departments.

The official said, “At present, land losers watch their land, sometimes in prime spots, being allotted to others, while they get compensatory sites in some far-off location. If at least 10-20% of the site is allotted to them on the land they lost, it would offer them satisfaction.

To ensure justice, this system is being proposed.” BDA Commissioner Kumar G Naik, who chaired the meeting, pushed for greater coordination among the different wings of BDA to facilitate better services to the public. “I took stock of the issues faced by the allottees of Arkavathy and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout so that they can be redressed soon,” he told TNIE.

An official, present at the meeting, said, “The commissioner was keen that all our processes go online so that the public need not visit the BDA office in connection with any work.” Naik also asked all officials to come out with a blueprint to expedite all works done by BDA at the earliest.

