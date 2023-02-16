Home Cities Bengaluru

SC orders handover of Mantri Serenity flats to owners 

The Supreme Court has ordered Mantri Castles Private Limited to hand over possession of flats of its project, Mantri Serenity, to home buyers who have made full payment, before March 13.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Supreme Court has ordered Mantri Castles Private Limited to hand over possession of flats of its project, Mantri Serenity, to home buyers who have made full payment, before March 13. The verdict brings massive relief to buyers who were waging a battle to take possession of their homes. 

The order was delivered on Feburary 13 by Justice Pamidighatam Sri Narasimha and Justice J B Pardiwala, while hearing a case pertaining to Santhosh Narasimha Murthy & Others versus Mantri Castles Private Limited. This project on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru South taluk is a multi-storied one with six towers, and the builder and home buyers were having multiple problems over the years. 

The court said the counsel appearing for Mantri Castles had stated, “Possession would be handed over before the next date of hearing to all flat buyers who have paid 100% of outstanding dues, on terms of the buyers’ agreement.”

The order added that directions would apply to those purchasers who pay their outstanding dues before the next date of listing. March 13 has been fixed as the next hearing date. Lauding the verdict, Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, Principal Secretary, Mantri Serenity Home Buyers Forum, Bengaluru, said, “Most of the home buyers in Mantri Serenity have already made 100% payment, as per the demand letter issued by the developers.

The developer was denying possession to flat owners, who had to approach the courts. This order will help owners get their flats. We are yet to get any orders from the SC pertaining to delay in compensation,” he said. The BDA had offered the project partial occupancy certification two months ago. The project has been offered priority debt financing by the Swamih Investment fund of the Department of Economic Affairs.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mantri Serenity flats Supreme Court
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp