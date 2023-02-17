Home Cities Bengaluru

Brigade Road sinkhole: BMRCL asked to shell out Rs 3.5 crore for old pipes

A BWSSB official told TNIE a letter was sent three days ago to Metro requesting for the same. “Our old pipelines date back to somewhere between 1970 and 1975.

​ The sinkhole which developed on Brigade Road on January 12 ​

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has approached the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the sinkhole on Brigade Road a month ago due to a leaking old pipeline, requesting it to shell out Rs 3.5 crore to replace old pipelines along the Metro’s alignment. BMRCL appears in no mood to oblige though.

A BWSSB official told TNIE a letter was sent three days ago to Metro requesting for the same. “Our old pipelines date back to somewhere between 1970 and 1975. The Tunnel Boring Machines cause vibrations while carrying out work. There is movement of heavy vehicles, usage of heavy equipment, and all these impact our pipelines,” he claimed.

The official added that old pipelines from Mico Layout to MG Road are likely to be affected as they fall in the Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara underground corridor. The cause of the sinkhole on January 12 was suspected to be Metro’s tunnelling work. It soon became clear that a BWSSB water pipeline dating back to 1972 was the reason for leakage.

A Metro source said that replacing its old pipelines was BWSSB’s job. “There is no way we would be giving funds. Every rupee we spend from BMRCL’s funds has to be justified. If we go about funding infra works everywhere we carry out construction, we will have to finance works across the city,” he said.

Whitefield-KR Puram stretch to be ready after March 15
The 13-km Whitefield to KR Puram stretch will be ready for launch any time after March 15, said BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez. “We have an internal target of being ready for operations operations by March 10. The Chief Metro Rail Safety Commissioner will carry out inspections from February 22 to 24,” he said.

On Thursday, deputy CMRS carried out a pre-inspection of the line. “It was successful. We are now gearing up for the safety commissioner’s visit,” said a top Metro source. Asked about the incomplete stations, the MD said, “We have deployed more labourers who work till midnight at KR Puram Metro station. The work starts at 6am everyday, and 150 workers at present are working. Mahadevapura station has some works to be completed.”

