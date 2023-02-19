Home Cities Bengaluru

Bhajans, prayers, music shows mark Mahashivratri day in Bengaluru city

Devotees observed a fast to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.  In the evening, chanting of Shiva Sahasranama, sankirtanas were held.

Published: 19th February 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees perform puja and offer prayers at a temple on Mahashivratri in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Devotees perform puja and offer prayers at a temple on Mahashivratri in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Day-long bhajans, prayers, mantra chanting, music shows and prasad distribution marked the Mahashivratri celebration across the city on Saturday. Devotees were seen visiting Shiva temples early morning and offered milk, honey, flowers, fruits and holy bilvapatra to Lord Shiva. 

Throughout the day and night, devotees were seen thronging temples. Gavigangadhareshwar Temple in Gavipuram, Someshwar Temple in Ulsoor, Kadu Malleshwara and Nandi Theertha Temple in Malleswaram, Shivoham Shiva Temple in Old Airport Road, Rameshwara Temple in Chamarajpet, Sri Dharmagiri Manjunath Swamy Temple in Banashankari and Kashi Vishwanath Swamy Temple in Chickpet.

Special abhishekas and pujas were organized at the temples decorated with flowers, lamps and lights. Devotees from Bengaluru also thronged the Art of Living on Kanakapura Road and the recently opened Sadhguru Sannidhi at Chikkaballapur. 

Devotees observed a fast to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.  In the evening, chanting of Shiva Sahasranama, sankirtanas were held. Stories of Lord Shiva and the reason for the celebration of Mahashivratri were told to the devotees. Mythological drama performances were also organized in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahashivratri celebrations Shiva temples bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp