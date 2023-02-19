Bhajans, prayers, music shows mark Mahashivratri day in Bengaluru city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Day-long bhajans, prayers, mantra chanting, music shows and prasad distribution marked the Mahashivratri celebration across the city on Saturday. Devotees were seen visiting Shiva temples early morning and offered milk, honey, flowers, fruits and holy bilvapatra to Lord Shiva.

Throughout the day and night, devotees were seen thronging temples. Gavigangadhareshwar Temple in Gavipuram, Someshwar Temple in Ulsoor, Kadu Malleshwara and Nandi Theertha Temple in Malleswaram, Shivoham Shiva Temple in Old Airport Road, Rameshwara Temple in Chamarajpet, Sri Dharmagiri Manjunath Swamy Temple in Banashankari and Kashi Vishwanath Swamy Temple in Chickpet.

Special abhishekas and pujas were organized at the temples decorated with flowers, lamps and lights. Devotees from Bengaluru also thronged the Art of Living on Kanakapura Road and the recently opened Sadhguru Sannidhi at Chikkaballapur.

Devotees observed a fast to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. In the evening, chanting of Shiva Sahasranama, sankirtanas were held. Stories of Lord Shiva and the reason for the celebration of Mahashivratri were told to the devotees. Mythological drama performances were also organized in the city.

