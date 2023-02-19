Namma Clinics doctors in Bengaluru demand cold storage facility

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical officers associated with the recently launched Namma Clinics in Bengaluru have demanded cold storage facilities to ensure vaccines are readily available.

Dr Shahzaib Ahmed Sadiq, medical officer at the clinic in Victoria Layout, said “At present, there is no cold storage facility. We have to go to the nearest primary health centre and get the vaccines in a storage box every time there is demand.”

It will be difficult to travel when there are patients arriving at the clinic for vaccination, he added.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said that since the clinics have opened only recently, they will observe the trends of the demand for a couple of weeks, and then decide. In case there is a demand from several officers, they will consider it.

Health experts said the clinics have been set up on the lines of Mohalla clinics in New Delhi, with the aim of setting up a clinic in every ward in the city for accessible healthcare facilities like general consultations and screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure or anaemia and recommend them to better facilities, if required. Unlike PHCs, Namma Clinics cover a smaller population of around 6,000 people.

Mujasma Banu, medical officer, said that since medical consultations and medicines are being provided for free, they expect that more people, especially from the economically weaker sections, will avail the services.

