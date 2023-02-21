8 out of 31 BWSSB Sewage Treatment Plants functional: Study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Only eight out of 31 BWSSB Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Bengaluru are monitoring data scientifically, while the rest have discrepancies, said lake activist Raghavendra Pachhapur, who is also part of the NGO, Action Aid, which carried out a study. “We have looked at the data available at the BWSSB STP dashboard which monitors six parameters in all 31 STPs across Bengaluru. Sensors capture data, and we ended up recording wrong data and breaches in eight STPs,” said Pachhapur. The activist said he will meet BWSSB chairman, KSPCB chairman and Urban Development Department secretary and hand over the report on Tuesday. He said that at Jakkur STP, Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) was 200 mg as against the standard 50 mg.