8 out of 31 BWSSB Sewage Treatment Plants functional: Study

The activist said he will meet BWSSB chairman, KSPCB chairman and Urban Development Department secretary and hand over the report on Tuesday.

Published: 21st February 2023 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sewage Treatment Plant

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Only eight out of 31 BWSSB Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Bengaluru are monitoring data scientifically, while the rest have discrepancies, said lake activist Raghavendra Pachhapur, who is also part of the NGO, Action Aid, which carried out a study.

“We have looked at the data available at the BWSSB STP dashboard which monitors six parameters in all 31 STPs across Bengaluru. Sensors capture data, and we ended up recording wrong data and breaches in eight STPs,” said Pachhapur.

The activist said he will meet BWSSB chairman, KSPCB chairman and Urban Development Department secretary and hand over the report on Tuesday. He said that at Jakkur STP, Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) was 200 mg as against the standard 50 mg.

Sewage Treatment Plant
