Firm aims to train women truck drivers

BENGALURU: In an effort to empower women drivers in India and increase gender diversity in the trucking industry, Baton Transport in association with Vega Group India announced its CSR initiative. Through the initiative, they aim to train, recruit and impart skills to women truck drivers. This will help women from economically backward classes to seek employment both within the country and abroad. “Women constitute a miniscule percentage of the total number of truck drivers globally. We, at Baton Transport, have chosen to focus on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on gender equality and India is an important market for us,” said Claus Normann Hansen, CEO, Baton Transport. Tibor Bányai, MD, Bányai & Partners Consulting, Hungary, shared, “Through this initiative, we look forward to engaging with more women drivers to empower and train them.”